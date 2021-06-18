Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

