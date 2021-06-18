Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,082 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

