Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.14 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

