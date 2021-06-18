Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,653.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KRP opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

