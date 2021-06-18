Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

