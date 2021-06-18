Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.