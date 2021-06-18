Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

