Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 859,293 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 793,538 shares during the period. Finally, Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth $9,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

ORCC opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $337,707.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.