Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,916 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $183.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.