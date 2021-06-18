Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

