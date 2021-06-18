CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $54.72 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00003245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $54.72 million and $4.30 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00135952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00865410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.07 or 0.99554712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,697,244 coins and its circulating supply is 45,302,230 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

