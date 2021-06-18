Chainlink Achieves Market Cap of $9.25 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,009,554 coins. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

