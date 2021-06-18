Chainswap Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (TOKEN)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Chainswap has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001440 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $171,940.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,439,724 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

