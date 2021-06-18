ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $59.53 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $59.53 million and approximately $653,086.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00015709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00184096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.83 or 0.00883241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,846.88 or 1.00249287 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,597,075 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.