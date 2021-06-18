ChartEx Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32,730.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $228,477.57 and approximately $32,730.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00134498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00180576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00869947 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,321.33 or 0.99562558 BTC.

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

