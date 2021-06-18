CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,989.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $738,176.98 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00059179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00136108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00183769 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,340.33 or 1.00299734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002957 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

