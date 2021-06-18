Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.70 million-34.30 million.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $328.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 48.37%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

