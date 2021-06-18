Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 176,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,474,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.