Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.