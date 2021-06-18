Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Boosted by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,083,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,065,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 665,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 176,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 106.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 27,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -297.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

