Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $2.60 on Top Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 18th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $82.53 million and $551,680.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $2.60 or 0.00006988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00024857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.09 or 0.00741761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

