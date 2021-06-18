China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 8605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth $163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

