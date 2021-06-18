China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Shares Down 3.4%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.87 and last traded at $50.91. Approximately 531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 145,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNP. HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.71 to $61.98 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $83.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.9844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,219,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.