China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Trading Down 3.7%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s share price was down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 25,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 61,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

Separately, DBS Vickers cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.72.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.