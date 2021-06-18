Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Price Down 13.4% After Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 32,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 183,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $604.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,260,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.