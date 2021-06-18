Chonk Hits Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $63.95 or 0.00179766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $5,279.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00736916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083038 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CRYPTO:CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.