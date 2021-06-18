Chronologic (DAY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $113.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $192,459.36 and approximately $113.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,398,181 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,301 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

