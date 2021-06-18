Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.48. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 562.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

CHDN opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.19. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $121.56 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

