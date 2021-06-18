Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

