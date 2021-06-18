CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

