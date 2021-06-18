CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 150,357.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

