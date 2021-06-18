CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after purchasing an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $67.10 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

