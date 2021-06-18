CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.56 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,493 shares of company stock worth $1,196,597. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

