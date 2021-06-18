CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 21,895 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $3,235,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,131 shares of company stock worth $34,951,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 687.08 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $152.18.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

