CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

