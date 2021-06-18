CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,753,000 after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 443,067 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,260,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,051 shares of company stock worth $864,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

