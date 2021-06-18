CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,644,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

