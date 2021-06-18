CIBC Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.69.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE ENB traded down C$0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting C$49.33. 5,583,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,237. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$47.25. The stock has a market cap of C$99.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.0606212 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.