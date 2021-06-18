Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

