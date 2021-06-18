Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 58,768 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Cigna worth $50,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cigna by 57.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 58.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 664.9% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after acquiring an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cigna by 13.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $236.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

