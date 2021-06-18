Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,306,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CINF stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $124.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

