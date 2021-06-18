Cipher Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $84,712.69 and $93,378.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00205873 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002092 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00637284 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,683,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

