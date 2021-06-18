Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Kroger by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 100,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.