Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $41.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.
NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44.
In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in The Kroger by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 100,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
