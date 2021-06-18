Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,050.20 ($26.79).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Intermediate Capital Group stock traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,115 ($27.63). The stock had a trading volume of 922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,855. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.32.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.