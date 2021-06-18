Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of IHS Markit worth $83,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $108.55. 29,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,200. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

