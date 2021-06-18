Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,290,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $498,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 54,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 119,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,470,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.01. 194,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,171. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

