Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,063,044 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 465.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Verisk Analytics worth $228,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,649 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,058. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.