Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,074 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mastercard worth $295,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,391,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $369.07. The company had a trading volume of 109,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

