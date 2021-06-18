Citigroup Inc. Buys 288,358 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,358 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of The Travelers Companies worth $115,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.52 on Friday, hitting $145.35. 75,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.73.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

