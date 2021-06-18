Citigroup Inc. Has $215.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $215,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $418.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.